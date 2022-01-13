Ammonium Phosphate Market is Growing Rapidly, 2027 | Chemicals S.p.A, Solvay, Eurochem MCC, Israel Chemicals

Ammonium Phosphate Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammonium Phosphate Market is driven by growing demand for fertilizer for all agriculture-driven economies, including India. Thereis a growing need for fire extinguishers due to increased awareness about safety. Development of the agriculture sector in emerging countries is expected toboost the market growth. The growing demand from food and beverage industry due to increasing population is accelerating the growth of agriculture sector, leading to growth of market for ammonia phosphate.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Ammonium phosphate market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, process, shell material, application, end user and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Allied Market Research published a new rep-ort, titled, "Ammonium Phosphate Market by Type, Application, Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Ammonium phosphate market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

North America’s demand is expected to increase due to ease in government reforms on the use of fertilizers. China is the major contributor to the region due to increased demand for safe drinking water and favorable government efforts.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Ammonium phosphate market include Major players analyzed include Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, Solvay S.A., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Jordan Phosphate Mines company, Eurochem MCC, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Forbes Pharmaceuticals, Prayon SA, The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Limited, and Saudi Arabia Mining Company.

Application

1. Water treatment

2. Animal feed

3. Flame retardant

4. Fertilizer

5. Others

