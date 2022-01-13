Functional Food Market by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts

Functional Food Market

Increase in demand for functional food in developing nations, surge in consumption of natural sports drinks, changes in lifestyle & food habits drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional food market generated $177.77 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $267.92 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for functional food in developing nations, surge in consumption of natural sports drinks, and changes in lifestyle and food habits drive the growth of the global functional food market. However, availability of healthier substitutes along with stringent regulations and international quality standards hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments by small- & mid-sized food product manufacturing companies and rapid rise of the retail sector present new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production of functional food hindered due to lockdown imposed by governments in many countries. In addition, transportation restrictions limited the supply of different products.

The demand for applications such as sport nutrition, cardio health, and clinical nutrition increased during the pandemic as the focus on health and nutrition rose among people.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global functional food market based on ingredient, product, application and region.

Based on ingredient, the probiotics segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the vitamins segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on product, the bakery & cereals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global functional food market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the soy products segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, this region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global functional food market analyzed in the research include Danone, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Glanbia PLC, Meiji Co., Ltd., Mars, Incorporated, Sanitarium Health Food Company, Nestlé S.A., Royal frieslandcampina N.V., Raisio PLC, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

