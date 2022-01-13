Minoxidil Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Pfizer Inc., ATOM PHARMA, LGM Pharma, Perrigo Company plc

Minoxidil Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Minoxidil Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview:

Minoxidil is a topical cream that is used to treat a variety of skin conditions. The risks associated with the use of minoxidil topical products are minimal, however, if used improperly, they can lead to serious side effects. Using minoxidil on the scalp can cause hair to fall out faster. It is not recommended for use on children. However, it is effective for reducing facial hair and thinning hair. Excessive use of minoxidil can cause absorption into the body, which can lead to serious side effects. Therefore, it should not be applied on any other part of the body. It may cause undesirable effects in the heart and blood vessels.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the demand for hair loss treatment due to growing number of people experiencing pattern hair loss, is expected to boost growth of the global minoxidil market during the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and hectic schedules has resulted into rising stress levels among people, causing hair loss problems. For instance, in September 2021, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched a new presecription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5% for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL).

However, side effects of minoxidil products is expected to hamper growth of the global minoxidil market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted growth of the global minoxidil market. Several countries announced strict nationwide lockdown rules for controlling the COVID-19 virus spread, which resulted into disruption of manufacturing activities among many sectors including pharmaceuticals. The production activities, distribution services were kept on hold temporarily. This disrupted economic activities. However, relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions and introduction of novel vaccine and decreasing number of COVID-19 cases are projected to support growth of the global minoxidil market.

Key Takeaways:

The global minoxidil market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period due to development of novel drugs by key players. For instance, in August 2021, Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from the Phase 2b/3 ALLEGRO trial that evaluated effects oral Ritlecitinib in patients with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease involving immune attack on hair follicle causing hair loss on the scalp.

North America is anticipated to witness major growth in the global minoxidil market over the forecast period due to growing issues of hair fall among population in the province.

Key players functioning in the global minoxidil market are Pharhome International Limited, Nanz Med Science Pharma Private Limited, Metapharmaceutical Ind. S.L., Bakul Group of companies, Provizer Pharma, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Par Pharmaceuticals, and Changzhou Tianhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

