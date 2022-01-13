Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is Estimated to Size $ 45,754.1 Million by 2028 | Abbott, Boston Scientific

Interventional Cardiology Devices

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Interventional cardiology devices market is a technology driven market and so technological advancements will fuel the future growth of the market. Invention of groundbreaking technologies such as bioabsorbable stents and image guided procedures will significantly improve the efficacy of an interventional cardiology procedure and will help in maintaining sustainable future growth.

Major players operating in the global interventional cardiology devices market include, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, plc, SINOMED, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel growth of the global interventional cardiology devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.

Moreover, funding for R&D of new devices is also expected to propel growth of the global interventional cardiology devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, The European Investment Bank and the Robocath, a France-based medtech company signed a €15 million finance contract to strengthen the company's finances for the development of its next generation of robots.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:06pm CET, 23 December 2021, there have been 276,436,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,374,744 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 22 December 2021, a total of 8,649,057,088 vaccine doses have been administered. The Covid-19 infection increases the risk of various cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to boost demand for interventional cardiology devices.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global interventional cardiology devices market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2021, BioCardia, Inc. partnered with a Japanese biotechnology company related to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates.

