Irish IT Guy and Ex-eighties Farmer Announces Release of a Global Herd of NFT Metaverse Cows

PunkCows Metaverse NFT Collection

NFT holders can look forward to giveaways, $MOO coin airdrops, access to metaverse land, and the ability to add AI functionality to their PunkCows

By buying a limited edition PunkCow NFT, you can show the world your new digital identity across the Web 3.0 Metaverse.” — Chief PunkCow Officer

IRELAND, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new NFT metaverse collection called PunkCows was recently launched. Inspired by his childhood memories of farming in rural Ireland, Gerard launched a unique collection of Web 3.0 enabled PunkCow digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs). PunkCows is a collection of 40×40 pixel art images enlarged to 500 x 500 randomly generated NFTs grazing on the blockchain. Each PunkCow has a unique ear tag that provides digital metaverse farmers with an effective way to identify and manage their herd of NFTs.

There is a limited amount of PunkCow NFTs. Only 10,080 will ever exist, and each country worldwide has a unique herd of Punk Cows NFTs. It's worth noting that the NFT herd size varies between a single PunkCow NFT herd and an NFT herd that consists of 1,000 PunkCow metaverse pieces. No two are exactly alike, and a single person on the blockchain can officially own each one. All PunkCow NFTs are made up of traits that include different backgrounds, eye types, hats, hairstyles, country colors, and unique cow tag numbers There are also ultra-super-rare cows in the form of upside-down cows! This first-of-its-kind NFT collection is now available on Opensea, where ten thousand and eighty unique punk cow iterations have gone on sale, each at a price of about fifty dollars in Ethereum cryptocurrency. Aside from receiving an excellent piece of digital art that may be worth millions one day, holders also get a new digital picture avatar for social media systems.

Furthermore, PunkCow NFT holders are provided with commercial rights to their specific Moo Moo. The Punkcows.com team has a long-term roadmap and has already purchased land at a leading Metaverse where holders will meet, talk, play and participate in exclusive events. Also, in the future, as per the roadmap, holders will be automatically eligible to win a once-in-a-lifetime farming experience in Ireland, and chances to win come as it follows:

• Owner of Regular Punkcows (1 lottery ticket)

• Own PunkCows With Tag 0001 (2 lottery tickets)

• Own Upside Down PunkCows (5 lottery tickets)

The roadmap also features other future developments like receiving an allocation of $MOO token coins, merchandising, adding utility such as artificial intelligence (AI) toa PunkCow, DAO functionality, and more opportunities for PunkCow holders only. Buy a PunkCow NFT, and mark yourself as an owner of one of the Metaverse's coolest new status symbols. To buy (Mint in Crypto lingo!) a PunkCow NFT, head over to our official website at https://www.punkcows.com, browse the gallery page, choose your herd nationality and purchase on Opensea.io. To purchase a complete country herd, please contact gerard@punkcows.com - Moooo!

