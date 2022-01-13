Sanitizing Agents Market to record stellar growth over 2021-2027 | 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Johnson& Johnson

Sanitizing Agents Market

Sanitizing Agent Market is driven by increase in healthcare expenditure in developed & developing countries contribute to rise in demand for sanitizing argents.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Sanitizing Agents Market by Composition, Type, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

In-house surfaces application sector is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. One of the key factors that is driving the demand for sanitizing agents is increase in awareness about the consumption of hygienic food products among consumers, which offer health benefits. Moreover, government initiatives to reduce the cases of hospital-acquired infections and to create awareness regarding home and personal hygiene are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

In addition, increase in cases of hospital-acquired infections acrossg the globe is one of the major reasons for the market growth. For instance, usage of proper sanitizers and disinfectants isan important aspect, as it helps in preventing the transmission of infection from one person to another. Similarly, outbreaks related to food consumptions influence the utilization of sanitizing agents. The Food Quality and Safety issued a study saying the six-year cycle of food-borne outbreaks in Brazil culminated in some 2900 illnesses. Such cases are fostering the demand for sanitizing agents of physical and chemical type, including chlorine dioxide and quaternary ammonium.

Asia-Pacific is the leader of the sanitizing agents market, due to increase in food consumption and presence of large population base. For instance, Indian Peroxide Ltd. announced the launch of its new hydrogen peroxide production plant in the state of Gujarat, India. With this plant, the company would produce environmentally friendly, premium quality, and industry-grade hydrogen peroxide. Similarly, the expansion of the food and the chemical industries in the regions such as North America and Western Europe is positively affecting the growth of the sanitizing agents market. Increase in brewery processing has led Los Angeles to become one of the key markets for sanitizing agents in the region.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the sanitizing agents market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sanitizing agents market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global sanitizing agents market include 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG,Johnson& Johnson, Peroxy Chem, Badger Fabrication, Hydriyte Chemical Company, IVH-Germany, Seatax Ltd., Troy Chemical Industries, and Maclin Group.

