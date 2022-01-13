Home Audio Equipment Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 28.2 Billion by 2027 | DTS Inc., Bose Corporation, Panasonic

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview -

The purpose of this study is to provide a detailed check of the market, including key insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market statistics, and projections based on a reasonable set of assumptions and methodology. The Home Audio Equipment market research includes market development features, as well as main issues and restraining factors that could stymie industry growth. This research will help new market entrants and established businesses plan for the future challenges and opportunities to expand their market share. These forecasts may assist you in gaining a better understanding of the market's future possibilities.

The global home audio equipment market was valued at US$ 20.6 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 28.2 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2027.

Because of the growing popularity of electronic music technology, the quickly burgeoning home audio equipment industry is expected to increase rapidly. Manufacturers' reduced focus on the quality of built-in sound systems in new television sets is projected to increase demand for external sound solutions in the home audio sector. Similarly, the rising usage of wireless devices to stream music or converse with others, as well as the convenience of digital connections to iPods and other portable media players, are projected to contribute to consumer interest in home audio equipment. In the future years, the rising popularity of online trading sites that offer a wide selection of pre-owned home audio equipment is likely to enhance sales of previously owned audio systems.

Drivers & Trends -

The research includes a thorough examination of the various elements that contribute to the growth of the Home Audio Equipment market. It contains growth potential, drivers, restrictions, industry-specific difficulties and hazards, and opportunities that could negatively or positively impact the market. Every component has been thoroughly examined in order to provide a complete and accurate picture of the market.

North America is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the global home audio equipment market over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of large manufacturers in the region, such as Bose Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Over the projected period, Europe is expected to have a strong growth rate in the global home audio equipment market. This is due to rising disposable income and increased customer interest in wireless sound bars in the region. Furthermore, increased consumer electronics investment is likely to accelerate regional market growth in the near future.

Market Dynamics -

Over the projected period, the worldwide home audio equipment market is expected to rise due to the growing number of smartphone users. According to Pew Research Center, in 2018, 76 percent of adults in the United Kingdom possessed a smartphone. Furthermore, growing disposable income contributes to market expansion. Personal income in the United States climbed US$ 106.8 billion (0.6 percent) in February 2020, while disposable personal income increased US$ 88.7 billion (0.5 percent) and personal consumption expenditures increased $27.7 billion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (0.2 percent).

For companies in the worldwide home audio equipment market, the growing e-commerce sector is likely to provide lucrative growth prospects. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's e-commerce business is predicted to grow from US$ 38.5 billion in 2017 to US$ 200 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the launch of Covid-19 and increased investment in OTT platforms are projected to boost market growth. Toonz Media Group, for example, teamed with digital content distribution platform OTTera in December 2020 to provide technology assistance for the Group's brand-new OTT platform.

Competitive Landscape -

· Akai Electric Co. Ltd

· Nakamichi Corporation

· Dolby Laboratories Inc.

· Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.

· DTS Inc.

· Bose Corporation

· JVC KENWOOD Holdings Inc.

· Panasonic Corporation

· Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV

· LG Electronics Inc.

Home Audio Equipment Market Taxonomy

By Product Type:

· Home Theater in-a-Box: 5.1 Channels, 6.1 Channels, 7.1 Channels, 9.1 Channels.

· Home Audio Systems

· Home Radios

· Other Home Audio Accessories

Regional Overview -

The Home Audio Equipment market study provides insight into market analysis and forecasts on a regional and worldwide scale. The paper delves deep into the numerous growth possibilities and recent trends across five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth analysis of the current trends, forecasts, and various prospects that are anticipated to favourably impact the market in the long run was conducted across all regions. The report also includes the most up-to-date data on technological advancements and growth possibilities in the context of the regional scene.

Method of Research -

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Home Audio Equipment market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

