Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | OrthAlign Inc., Joimax GmbH

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

An orthopedic surgical navigation system assists the surgeon in the placement of instruments without causing excessive X-ray radiation. A real-time transformation is sent by a tracking system to the orthopedic surgical navigation system to display the tooltip and orientation in real-time. This information is updated at a high rate of 25-30 frames per second to track the movements of the surgical tools. This system provides accurate information to the surgeon during the procedure. It is also important for the surgeon during the procedure. Orthopedic surgical navigation systems are designed to help surgeons make better decisions during surgeries. They can provide physicians with real-time navigation of the surgical site. The technology works by acquiring images and mapping the body structure with a laser. The results are then displayed on a monitor in the operating room. This software helps doctors perform more complicated procedures and decrease the risks. The data acquired during surgery can be compared with preoperative images to make sure they're going in the right direction.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market include Inliant Dental Technologies Inc., Claronav, 7D Surgical, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, NeuroLogica Corp., and Cutera Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing geriatric population in the world is expected to enhance the growth of the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market. For instance, according to United Nations reports, the geriatric population of the world in 2019 was around 703 million individuals. There are several advantages of orthopedic surgical navigation. It helps the surgeon make decisions based on the type of implant, as well as the needs of the patient. An orthopedic surgical navigation system helps the surgeon perform a more personalized planning process. This software provides a virtual plan to the surgeon. The software's user-friendly interface makes it easy to use. With the advancement in technology, the system is becoming more popular. Its growing popularity will continue to fuel its growth. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries in the world is estimated to boost the growth of the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, all the global sectors faced an immense number of challenges, such as lockdown measures, and transport restrictions. Moreover, reduction in demand all over the world also restricted the market growth. However, key market players have kept their focus on creating new strategies for increasing the growth in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Stryker acquired Wright Medical, in order to enhance its market position in the world.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%, owing to the increasing product and service launches by key market players in the world. For instance, in July 2020, Smith+Nephew publicized the RI.HIP Navigation for Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA).

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic hospitals in the region. For instance, according to Becker's Spine, currently, around 25,500 orthopedic surgeons are practicing in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is assessed to witness significant growth in the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market, owing to the growing expansion of medical software developers in the region, along with high investments in the healthcare sector.

