Bismuth Oxychloride market To Generate 1617.18 Million USD in 2020 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Bismuth Oxychloride Market

Bismuth oxychloride finds application in automotive, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Bismuth oxychloride finds application in automotive, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The FDA has approved bismuth oxychloride as a safe product to use in products for the face, eyes, lips and nails. Growth of these industries is expected to boost demand for bismuth oxychloride in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bismuth oxychloride market include, Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Geotech International B.V, Hangzhou Rebtech Novel Material Co., Ltd., Muby Chemicals, Nanoshel LLC, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Satyam Pharma-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Uni-Powder, Vital Materials Co., Limited, and Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing expenditure on personal care products is expected to propel growth of the global bismuth oxychloride market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, the European cosmetics and personal care market was valued at US$ 97.15 billion at retail sales price in 2019.

Moreover, adoption of bismuth oxychloride in waste management is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, researchers from Lovely Professional University, India, developed a new technology that uses sunlight to degrade toxic liquid waste. The new method developed by the researchers uses sunlight and bismuth oxychloride (BiOCl), a new photocatalyst to purify the toxic chemicals.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:52pm CEST, 26 October 2021, there have been 243,857,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,953,246 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 October 2021, a total of 6,697,607,393 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increasing adoption of personal care products. This in turn is expected to propel growth of the global bismuth oxychloride market.

Key Takeaways

Increasing expenditure on personal care products is expected to propel growth of the global bismuth oxychloride market over the forecast period

There is a major shift in the European economy with the brexit in effect. The U.K exports over 1.2 million cars per year with over half going into the EU. Post brexit, demand and sales could fall by 5 to 10 percent. This in turn may impact demand for bismuth oxychloride.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

