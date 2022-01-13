Robotics in Shipbuilding Market to Reach USD 1001.4 Million by 2028 | Robotics in Shipbuilding Industry Size, Share, Company Profiles, Economic Indicators, Business Strategies and Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in robotics in shipbuilding market are Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea), RB3D (France), The Fanuc Corporation (Japan), READY Robotics Corporation (The U.S.) and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotics in shipbuilding market size was USD 581.3 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 616.8 million in 2021 to USD 1001.4 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.74% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Robotics in Shipbuilding Market, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, automatic robots are utilized in the shipbuilding sector for operation practices such as cutting, soldering and painting, among others. In the last couple of years, ship constructors have been ready to mechanize the shipbuilding procedure by applying robot technology, which is estimated to fuel the growth of automation in the shipbuilding market. For example, in 2018, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. initiated a committed robotics occupation to upsurge the production volume of marine ships.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for the expansion of minor robot systems, particularly for soldering in cramped spaces, is projected to drive the robotics in shipbuilding market growth during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic has Undesirably Affected Shipbuilding Industry

The COVID-19 virus has shattered the global economy. The lockdown norms executed in the first and second quarters of 2020 resulted in a lack in annual incomes of several sectors that also involve the marine sector. Shipbuilding corporations, dockyards, and other contractors were required to embrace working methods affiliated with government limitations, resulting in the termination of shipbuilding procedures.

For example, Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy has entirely adjourned all production happenings since 12th March 2020 and up to the mid of April.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

ABB (Switzerland)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

The Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

KRANENDONK Production Systems BV (Netherlands)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

RB3D (France)

The Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

READY Robotics Corporation (The U.S.)





Report Coverage

The report offers treasured visions attained by detailed revision done by our scholars. All-encompassing research was directed to offer the projected size of this market. The data executed to display the shares for multiple segments at the national, local, and international levels are attained from exhaustive interviews with several participants. Additionally, we have achieved admittance to numerous global and regional paid databases to provide accurate information to make business speculation decisions effortless.





Segmentation

By Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Polar Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application

Cutting

Welding

Painting

Assembly

Inspection

Others

By Geography

North America (By Type, Application, and Country)

U.S. (By Type)

Canada (By Type)

Europe (By Type, Application, and Country)

U.K. (By Type)

Germany (By Type)

France (By Type)

Russia (By Type)

Rest of Europe (By Type)

Asia Pacific (By Type, Application, and Country)

China (By Type)

India (By Type)

Japan (By Type)

South Korea (By Type)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (By Application)

Rest of the World (By Type, Application, and Sub-Region)

The Middle East & Africa (By Type)

Latin America (By Type)





Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Practise of Robotics Technology to Fulfil Labour Gap Set to Boost Growth

The shipbuilding industry has been dependent on skilled laborers to accomplish responsibilities such as painting, soldering, and cutting, among others. Conservative approaches utilize a long time to accomplish the tasks. Therefore, shipbuilders are fixated on executing robot technology in order to decline the time as well as the price.

For example, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering applied a robotic arm called caddy, which weighed around 16 Kg to join steel parts. This robot facilitated Daewoo Shipbuilding to make savings roughly nearby USD 4.5 billion behind each vessel.

Shipbuilders are identifying the cost of progressive automation and are preventing people from doing unsafe and repetitive chores. Besides, robot technology is extremely resourceful and evidences fulfilling the labor gap in the shipbuilding sector.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the highest robotics in shipbuilding market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at an enhanced CAGR throughout the mentioned forecast period. The supremacy is on account of chief industrial robot producers such as Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the Fanuc Corporation, and many others in this region.

The market in Europe is estimated to grow considerably owing to the increasing capitalizations by shipbuilders in the European region for shipbuilding robots.

North America region is projected to grow owing to the growing research and development projects by the significant robot producers for artificial intelligence (AI)-based extremely proficient and minor robotic systems.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Invest in Robot Manufacturing to Attain Reasonable Authority in Market

Key players such as Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. is a chief shipbuilding company that is concentrated on creating robotic solutions to reduce manufacturing charges.

For instance, in 2017, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. declared to set up its units into distinct companies. The robotics division was created into a distinct holding company called “Hyundai Robotics,” which would be completely concentrating on robotic technology.

Additional vital players are financing the research and development of progressive robotic technology by implementing artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR).





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Robotics in Shipbuilding Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global robotics in shipbuilding market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!





Key Industry Development

October 2020: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) designed and created an A.I.-based hot processing automated machine named “Goknuri”. This robot applies artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to generate superior quality goods with the supervision of lesser skilled labors. The data extracted is valuable for the production of other ships as well.





