Barley Grass market With Future Business Opportunities And Top Competitor Analysis | Green Foods Corporation

Barley Grass Market

Barley grass is the leaf of barley plant. Barley grass contains wide range of fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Barley grass is the leaf of barley plant. Barley grass contains wide range of fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes. It is considered good for health. Barley grass is rich in vitamins A and C, which help fight off free radicals that can damage the body. Moreover, they help lower the risk of problems ranging from decreased skin elasticity to breast cancer and colon cancer. Vitamin B6 and magnesium in barley helps break down the masses of toxic calcium Oxalate (primary cause for stones) in the kidney, help restore renal health and clean the kidneys. Barley grass is also an excellent source of 18 amino acids; useful for those who have liver problems. It is often dubbed a superfood and used as a supplement to boost weight loss, enhance immune function, and support overall health. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global barley grass market are Green Source Organics, Vimergy, Morlife Store, Swanson Health Product, Zokiva Nutritionals LLC, The Synergy Company, Green Foods Corporation, Vitafit, and YT (Xi'an) Biochem Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of barley grass as well as increase in number of health conscious consumers around the world is expected to augment the growth of the barley grass market during the forecast period. Health benefits of barley grass includes weight loss, improved digestion, controlled blood sugar level, and reduced cholesterol level. For instance, in January 2021, Neora launched a new weight management and wellness system; NeoraFit. The NeoraFit Supplements include broccoli sprout extract, moringa leaf, spinach, and barley grass that support a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, increasing popularity of barley grass or growing consumption of barley grass across the globe is expected to aid in the growth of the barley grass market. Due to the ever-growing research on its dynamic health benefits, Barley grass is becoming increasingly popular. For instance, in 2020, Teaveli launched barley grass juice powder. Teaveli's organic juice powder is vegan-friendly, full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that support digestive health and a healthy immune system.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), older people, and those with underlying medical problems, such as cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cardiovascular disease, are more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19. Nutritional status of individuals has been used as resilience towards destabilization during this COVID-19 pandemic. Barley grass powder is the best functional food/supplement that provides nutrition and eliminates toxins from the body. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The barley grass market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.42 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches or introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Daily Dose launched their green superfood blend, all-natural plant-based superfood blend that delivers daily dose of greens. Each glass contains organic cold-pressed barley grass juice from a family farm in the U.S. and is infused with a variety of organic greens and superfoods.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the barley grass market due to rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of barley grass, growing consumption of barley grass, and introduction of novel products in these regions. For instance, in February 2021, Vibrant Health announced the launch of the Vibrance in the U.S., a product designed to provide convenient foundational nutrition in an all-natural, plant-based, low-sugar, and low-calorie supplement. Vibrance is formulated with natural, plant-based ingredients like oat grass, barley grass, spinach, broccoli, green tea, spirulina, and flaxseed.

