Oat Flour Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027

Oat Flour Market

Oat flour is obtained by grinding grains of oat plants, which are a key source of magnesium, which helps in enzyme functions and energy production.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oat flour market is experiencing significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. Oats are the most consumed cereals across the globe, and serve as a rich source of protein, fiber, minerals, and other important nutrients, and improves immunization. Oat flour is obtained by grinding grains of oat plants, which are a key source of magnesium, which helps in enzyme functions and energy production. In addition, oat flour enhances the appetite-controlling substance, improves insulin sensitivity, and lowers bad cholesterol levels. Moreover, oat flour contains beta-glucan and fiber, which help in preventing cardiovascular diseases, constipation, and regulate bowel movements. Oat flour has a wide range of uses in the food and beverage industry for producing food supplements and baby foods. In addition, it is used by the beauty & personal care industry in manufacturing skincare cosmetic products.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10231

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The demand for oats flour has increased in the period of the pandemic, as consumers have demanded food staples that have a longer shelf life and are healthy to consume. Manufacturers are facing problems in production due to the unavailability of raw materials and labor. The market demand for oats flour will increase after the pandemic as consumers will demand healthy food products, which increase the anti-oxidants in the body.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in use of oat flour as an active ingredient in bakery & confectionary as a substitute for wheat flour, dietary supplement, dairy manufacturers for creamy textures in ice-creams, and changes in lifestyle of consumers, and rapid urbanization have boosted the demand for oats flour. Moreover, changes in dietary habits of and shift of consumers toward healthy food to prevent cardiovascular diseases and control blood sugar levels are the factors positively impacting the global oat flour market. However, consumption of oat in high amount leads to gastric problems and bloating of the stomach, which are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Conversely, innovations and development in the global oats flour market related to the new applications of oat flour across various industries is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Use of oat flour for texture in dairy products

Rise has been witnessed in the demand for oat flour by the dairy processing units for manufacturing dairy products for vegans, as the oat flour contains all the nutrients such as carbohydrates, fats, protein, and other health benefits of milk. Moreover, oats are used by dairy manufacturers to maintain the creamy texture of dairy products such as ice cream, yogurt, and curd. This has created demand for oat flour, thus boosting the global market growth.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10231

Surge in usage of milled oat flour in the beauty &personal care industry

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new varieties of oats that can be used widely by other industries in manufacturing their products. Finely milled oat flour, which has high functional value and exhibit colloidal &gelling properties are in high demand from the beauty & personal care industry for use in organic cosmetics. Milled oat flour helps in protecting and moisturizing, thereby repairing and rejuvenating the skin. Moreover, oat flour balances the pH level of the skin, acts as an anti-aging agent, and helps in soothing the skin. Many beauty & personal care products contain oat flour such as hair shampoos, conditioners, skincare creams, lotions, talcums, and foundation.

Top Key Players: Richardson International, Helsinki Mills Ltd., Avena Foods Ltd., Grain Millers, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Ltd., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. Swedish Oat Fiber AB, Unigrain Pty Ltd., Inc., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., Bagrry's India, Ltd., and Anson Mills

Key benefits of the report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global oat flour industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global oat flour market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global oat flour market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

To Read More About This: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oat-flour-market-A09866