Emerging Automotive Industry is Providing a Forward Thrust to the Demand for Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling - Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Market across various industries and regions.
Market Snapshot
Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider- estimates the Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market to experience a growth rate of 5.5% to reach US$ 103 Bn from 2021-2031. As of 2021, demand is anticipated to touch US$ 60 Bn. Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling is an energy efficient method which may reduce the carbon-footprint and cater the demand from leading end-use sectors such as building & construction, automotive, and shipbuilding for ferrous metals.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Market.
Key Segments Covered
Metal Type
Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Stainless Steel Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Carbon Steel Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Mild Steel Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Cast Iron Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Others
Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Aluminum Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Copper Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Lead Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Nickel Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Zinc Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Brass Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Tin Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Gold Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Others
Scrap Type
New Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Old Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Industry
Building & Construction Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Automotive Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Industrial Manufacturing Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Electricals Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Shipbuilding Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Consumer Electronics Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Others
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, new retail stores launch, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.
In October 2020, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal formed Integrated Metal Recycling Inc. as a joint venture that will combine “many of the recycling activities of the two partners” in Quebec. This venture is likely to offer effective recycling of scrap metal and deliver better services to consumers.
DBW Metals Recycling is a prominent non-ferrous metal recycling facility, based in Anaheim, Orange County, USA, which welcomes material from the general public, manufacturers, contractors and industry dealers
Key Takeaways from Market Study
High demand for new scrap likely to be witnessed
Stainless steel to remain the leading segment in terms of metal
Rise in requirement from building & construction industry to augment demand growth
The United States to exhibit hegemony in the Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling industry, especially in North America
Germany to take the limelight in Europe’s market for Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period
The United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks during the forecast period
“Demand for Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling is projected to gain traction as key end-use sectors such as automotive, building & construction, and others are recovering steadily from the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, growing preference for ferrous metals such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and mild steel is set to aid in industry revenue growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market report:
Demand for Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Growth of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Market
Market Analysis of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Market Insights of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
Key Drivers Impacting the Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
More Valuable Insights on Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling, Sales and Demand of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
