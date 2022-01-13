MARD seeks solutions on refrigerated container shortage and high rental prices

VIETNAM, January 13 - Trucks carrying Vietnamese goods lay stranded at the border due to China's strict COVID-19 preventive measures and sluggish customs clearance. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — To support the export of agricultural produce, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has proposed the Ministry of Transport find solutions to the problem of a shortage of refrigerated containers and excessively high container rental prices.

MARD sent an official dispatch to the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to coordinate in solving problems in sea transport and give priority to refrigerated containers for exporting agricultural produce.

The official dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that in the past two years, the pandemic had a great impact on export transport, with the cost increasing many times, particularly sea freight rate, which had increased by up to 500 per cent, in addition to a lack of containers for exports.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to be complicated. China has announced restrictions on the clearance of agricultural produce due to the pandemic and still applies a "Zero COVID" policy.

“Currently, many agricultural products are in the harvest season, especially fresh vegetables and fruits such as dragon fruit, jackfruit and mango. Particularly for dragon fruit, a report from provinces showed that there are about 300,000 tonnes that need to be consumed in the first three months of the year," the dispatch stated.

With exports through border gates by road stagnating, many businesses have diverted exports via sea and railway, however, the a lack of refrigerated containers on shipping lines had a great impact on the export strategy change.

To promote the export of agricultural produce, fresh vegetables and fruits through sea and rail transport, and to reduce congestion for Vietnamese agricultural, forestry and fishery exports through northern border provinces, MARD has requested the MoT to work with associations, corporations and shipping businesses in Việt Nam to find solutions. — VNS