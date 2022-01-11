Submit Release
Abdulaziz Kamilov holds a phone call with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs

On January 12, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

Current issues of Uzbekistan – American cooperation, the implementation of previously reached agreements and the schedule of the upcoming events were discussed at the meeting.

The parties exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

Source: UzA

