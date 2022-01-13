What are the Key Technologies Driving Natural Language Generation Market? | (CAGR of 21.2% )

Natural Language Generation

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Natural Language Generation market was valued at US$ 411.5 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1915.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2020 and 2027. Natural language generation (NLG) is a software mechanism for producing natural-language text from non-linguistic inputs. It is currently one of the most extensively used artificial intelligence systems and has a wide range of applications. This technology aids businesses in the conversion of massive volumes of data into simple text. The first steps of NLG involve creating a content outline for the document and organising the data. Micro-planning is the second phase, which entails tagging words, idioms, and other details. The system leverages the specification to generate natural language texts from the raw data during realisation. NLG software also assists businesses in personalising their messaging. It can personalise messages and emails based on the information provided by the user.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

Expansion of big data and the related technology is expected to fuel growth of the global natural language generation market during the forecast period. Big data involves analyzing and systematically extracting valuable information from a huge amount of unstructured data in an efficient manner. Big data is comparatively more efficient than traditional application software of data processing and natural language generation technology can improve data visualization solutions as it provides a clear and inclusive analysis of massive and complex dataset. For instance, in July 2021, big data tech developer HVR, announced expansion of its ‘HVR Partner Program’ as the company is witnessing increasing demand for its data replication technology.



𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

» Retresco

» Narrative Science

» AX Semantics

» IBM Corporation

» Artificial Solutions

» Yseop

» CoGenTex Inc.

» ARRIA NLG plc

» Automated Insights Inc.

» Phrasetech

The research also looks at the market's most important drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, and major burning issues. The most prominent players in the market are profiled in great detail, along with their most recent breakthroughs and other strategic initiatives. We also offer strategic and growth assessments, as well as the data needed to accomplish corporate goals and make critical revenue decisions. Market participants are also exposed to price and investment risks in the report, allowing them to make well-informed decisions, respond to opportunities, and foresee hurdles and potential threats.

𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:-

» Understanding the opportunities and progress of Natural Language Generation determines market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

» Study the different segments of the Natural Language Generation market and the dynamics of Natural Language Generation in the market.

» Categorize Natural Language Generation segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market.

» To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Natural Language Generation market.

» To verify region-specific growth and development in the Natural Language Generation market.

» Understand the key stakeholders in the Natural Language Generation market and the value of the competitive image of the Natural Language Generation market leaders.

» To study key plans, initiatives, and strategies for the development of the Natural Language Generation market.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:-

Global Natural Language Generation Market, By Component:

⁍ Software

⁍ Services

Global Natural Language Generation Market, By Application:

⁍ Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

⁍ Predictive Maintenance

⁍ Risk & Compliance Management

⁍ Performance Management

⁍ Customer Experience Management

⁍ Others

Global Natural Language Generation Market, By Deployment Method:

⁍ On-premise

⁍ Cloud

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:-

➡ The global natural language generation market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to growing adoption of AI in solutions in organizations. For instance, in July 2020, Microsoft Azure introduced AI technology in its Azure Cognitive Services to help developers use AI to develop AI solutions.

➡ Among regions, North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global natural language generation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

➡ Key players operating in the global natural language generation market are Narrative Science, Phrasetech, IBM Corporation, Automated Insights, Inc., ARRIA NLG plc, AX Semantics, Retresco, Yseop, CoGenTex, Inc., and Artificial Solutions.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:-

⁃ What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

⁃ What are the key Global Natural Language Generation Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

⁃ What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

⁃ What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

⁃ This report gives all the information regarding the industry Overview, analysis, and revenue of this market.

⁃ What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

Finally, the research report examines significant growth with prominent players and a comprehensive business analysis report for all new existing participants of business strategies. It also collects useful information regarding industry trends, technology, key factors, restraints drivers, and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The research presents a point-by-point scientific record of the market's competitive environment, using nitty-gritty business profiles, project feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and a few different insights about the key organizations participating in the Natural Language Generation Market.

