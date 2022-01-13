Intake Filter Media Market projected to reach $6.85 billion in 2027 - Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle )

One of the critical requirements to derive the best engine performance, low fuel consumption, and decreased pollutant emission is the uncontaminated intake air.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the critical requirements to derive the best engine performance, low fuel consumption, and decreased pollutant emission is the uncontaminated intake air. The clean air that enters the engine very much depends on the efficiency of an air filter that has to block the soot, dust, and tire wear particles from entering the engine intake system. Intake filter media is the air cleaning part fixed in air filters to capture the dust and other particles from the air before allowing them to enter the engine. The use of different kinds of air filter media depends on various application areas, for instance, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. There are various kinds of air filter materials (for instance, paper, foam, or cotton) that can be chosen to capture different types of particulate matter from entering the engine. The intake air filter media prevents the entry of particulate matter into the engine's cylinders, where it can cause severe mechanical wear and oil contamination.

An important characteristic of an air filter media is its particle capture effectiveness. It is calculated in percentage and specifies the fraction of particles present in the intake air that remains in the air filter. An efficient intake filter media has an efficiency of up to 99.9%. This means that almost all the contaminants are filtered by the intake filter media and it creates favorable conditions for longer maintenance life even under high particulate environments.

he engines that are manufactured today have to satisfy the emission standards set by the respective authorities in different countries. To achieve improved combustion and lower emissions, engines require cleaner air. As the intake filter media provides cleaner air to the engines, the demand for air filters equipped with superior intake filter media is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe.

The intake filter media market is segmented into application, filter media, distribution channel, vehicle type, mode, and region. Based on application, it is further divided into automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. Based on filter media, the market is bifurcated into cellulose and synthetic. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger car, commercial vehicle, construction equipment, marine vessels, and others. Based on mode, the market is distributed into off road and on road. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The transportation industry is one of the major contributors to air pollution across the world. Trucks, buses, and cars that are powered by fossil fuels release harmful emissions into the environment. These harmful pollutants include particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. To decrease automobile emissions, regulatory bodies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), implemented several regulations such as Standards for Exhaust and Evaporative Emissions, Control of Hazardous Air Pollutants and Air Toxics, and the National Low Emission Vehicle Program. Moreover, the implementation of regulations, such as Euro-6 in the European Union and BS-VI in India, has tightened the norms regarding automobile emissions.

Washable air filter is a type of engine intake air filters that don’t need periodic replacements and can be reused after washing them with appropriate cleaning solutions. Washable filters are easy to install, save money in the long run, incur low maintenance costs, and offer longer life for air filter media. Mostly, all washable air filters must be cleaned and re-oiled in about 50,000 miles as compared to changing a non-reusable air filter after around 15,000 miles. One of the most popular washable air filters is offered by K&N Engineering that is cost-effective for customers in the long run as the filter can be fitted and is ready to function just after washing and re-oiling. Some of the prominent manufacturers of washable air filters are AIRAID, K&N Engineering, and AEM Induction Systems. Original equipment (OE)-fitted washable air filters are fitted in cars such as Volkswagen Jetta and Toyota Fortuner.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global intake filter media market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall intake filter media market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global intake filter media market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current intake filter media market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

