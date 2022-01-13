E-tailing Leaders Get Strategically Elastic to Push Market to US$ 45,561.7 Bn by 2030
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the findings Future Market Insight, the global e-tailing solutions market estimated to reach US$ 5 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. E-tailing, which is driven by e-commerce platforms, will be the backbone of the market, supporting its growth through the pandemic.
The adoption of the e-commerce platform in enterprises provide benefits for business to customer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) models, resulting in high conversion rate, constant growth, market stability, and long-term partnerships. E-tailing business models are expected to be in the spotlight as businesses grapple to come to terms with the ongoing pandemic.
Analysts predict that physical shops will be speedily replaced by horizontal sellers such as Amazon and eBay, who sell across wide range of verticals. Wider product ranges and aggressive discounting policies will undeniably be the strongest growth drivers for the market.
“The e-tailing market in South Asia and Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of third-party logistics, especially in India. Also, the increase in online grocery shopping is creating a huge channel for growth with millions of households depending on safety and comfort. "Says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways of E-tailing Market Study
• E-tailing solutions market to see exponential growth in South Asia & Pacific with growing horizontal players
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms for improved predictive analysis of consumer behavior to enhance profitability of e-tailing vendors
• Food & beverages segment anticipated to retain its leading share of 31% by the end of 2030
• Improved transport and logistics with IoT, blockchain technology, and smart contracts to pave way for smooth progress for e-tailing across the globe
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis on E-tailing Market
The 2020 COVID-19 outbreak marked a tipping point for adoption of the e-tailing solution providers. B2B and B2C online sales of goods experienced an exponential surge demand. From groceries to protective gears, the e-tailing market stood stoic in during the pandemic, catering to the skyrocketing need of the hour.
Between 2018-2019, the e-tailing solutions market grew by almost 17% globally. Despite circumstances being in favor of this market it is expected to experience a drop of 200-250 BPS in 2020 due to strict lockdowns and travel bans. According to FMI, the e-tailing solutions market will recover in Q3 2020 as economy limps back to a new normal. Analysts predict a 20%- 30% increase in market revenue by 2021 as online sales gain an unprecedented momentum with continued social distancing.
IoT, Blockchain, and Big Data to Define Success for E-Tailing
E-tailing firms around the world are adopting new technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology, and fleet management software management to achieve operational efficiency. Offering real-time communication to the end consumer has been the crucial component of establishing steady clientele. Customer’s journey from browsing for products to final delivery uses various smart technologies that depend on sophisticated analytics for a rich experience.
Several big players in the market have enhanced their consumer experience with segmentation marketing. E-tailing has significantly relied on Big Data to break down complex consumer behaviors to provide exceptionally customized search results and better services. In the coming years, the progress of e-tailing market will be determined by optimum usage of analytics to reach out to consumer with the best services.
Competitive Analysis
Some major companies are Oracle, SAP, Shopify Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Digital River, Inc. Wix.com, Inc., WooCommerce, BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., eComchain, Craigslist Magento (Adobe), Elastic Path Software Inc., Episerver, Unilog Content Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sitecore, Kooomo, SaaS Ltd, Skava, VTEX, Kentico Software.
