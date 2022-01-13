Data Center Power Market Enlarge the Growth At a CAGR of 7.1% | Industry Share, End-User & Competitive Forces by 2027

data center power

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center power market was valued at US$ 19.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 31.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2020 and 2027. The power consumption in a data center is an important factor when building a new facility. The power requirements for a server running at 3.2 amps at 120 volts would be 384 watts. Typically, the power consumed by data center equipment is measured in kilowatts or megawatts. In order to make sure that your facility is running at optimal performance, it's important to monitor power usage efficiency. The power delivery system is an essential part of data center power management. It provides multiple outlets to ensure that the required power is delivered throughout the data center. There are many different types of power distribution units available, including units mounted vertically or horizontally. These units provide power to entire racks of servers, and can be mounted either inside or outside of a cabinet.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

➡ Schneider Electric

➡ Vertiv Group Corp.

➡ ABB Eaton

➡ Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

➡ Tripp Lite

➡ Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

➡ Siemens

➡ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

➡ Cisco System Inc.

➡ Kehua Hengsheng Co.Ltd.

➡ Socomec

➡ Cyber Power Systems Inc.

➡ Bxterra Power Technology

➡ ZincFive Inc.

➡ Server Technology Inc.

➡ General Electric

➡ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

➡ Google LLC

➡ Amazon.com Inc.

➡ Facebook Inc.

➡ IBM Corporation



𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:-

➡ Progressive adoption across large enterprises and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to optimize power consumption and reduce operational costs is expected to augment the growth of the data center power market during the forecast period.

➡ Furthermore, increasing deployment of advanced UPS (uninterrupted Power Supply) systems for efficient functioning of centralized servers is expected to supplement growth of the data center power market over the forecast period.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲:-

In a stressed out pandemic period, the global data center power market gained the traction to operate at its full capacity. Demand for colocation and other rental third-party data center services skyrocketed throughout the prevalence of the pandemic. On top of that, catalyzed migration towards cloud platforms is further brightening the prospects of the market.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:-

Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:

» Solution

» Power distribution

» Power monitoring

» Power backup

» Cabling infrastructure

» Services

» Design and consulting

» Integration and deployment

» Support and maintenance



Global Data Center Power Market, By End Users:

» Enterprises

» Colocation providers

» Cloud providers

» Hyperscale data centers

Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size:

» SMEs Data Centers

» Large Data Centers

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:-

➡ The data center power market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing dependency on data centers across the IT and corporate sectors. For instance, in November 2021, Google partnered with Ørsted, the largest energy provider in Denmark, to deliver 50 megawatts of wind power for data centers in Germany.

➡ In the cluster of regions, Asia Pacific is a treasure island for the global data center power market in the view of growing number of start-ups in parallel to the data centers and increasing initiatives from the governments.

➡ In parallel, the North American region is another hotly anticipated contender for the global data center power market on account of early adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology and the presence of major participants providing cloud-based storage services.



