Data Center Power Market Enlarge the Growth At a CAGR of 7.1% | Industry Share, End-User & Competitive Forces by 2027

data center power

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center power market was valued at US$ 19.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 31.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2020 and 2027. The power consumption in a data center is an important factor when building a new facility. The power requirements for a server running at 3.2 amps at 120 volts would be 384 watts. Typically, the power consumed by data center equipment is measured in kilowatts or megawatts. In order to make sure that your facility is running at optimal performance, it's important to monitor power usage efficiency. The power delivery system is an essential part of data center power management. It provides multiple outlets to ensure that the required power is delivered throughout the data center. There are many different types of power distribution units available, including units mounted vertically or horizontally. These units provide power to entire racks of servers, and can be mounted either inside or outside of a cabinet.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž:-

โžก Schneider Electric

โžก Vertiv Group Corp.

โžก ABB Eaton

โžก Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

โžก Tripp Lite

โžก Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

โžก Siemens

โžก Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

โžก Cisco System Inc.

โžก Kehua Hengsheng Co.Ltd.

โžก Socomec

โžก Cyber Power Systems Inc.

โžก Bxterra Power Technology

โžก ZincFive Inc.

โžก Server Technology Inc.

โžก General Electric

โžก Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

โžก Google LLC

โžก Amazon.com Inc.

โžก Facebook Inc.

โžก IBM Corporation



๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐——๐—™ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4189



๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:-

โžก Progressive adoption across large enterprises and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to optimize power consumption and reduce operational costs is expected to augment the growth of the data center power market during the forecast period.

โžก Furthermore, increasing deployment of advanced UPS (uninterrupted Power Supply) systems for efficient functioning of centralized servers is expected to supplement growth of the data center power market over the forecast period.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—˜๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ข๐—ฉ๐—œ๐——-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ:-

In a stressed out pandemic period, the global data center power market gained the traction to operate at its full capacity. Demand for colocation and other rental third-party data center services skyrocketed throughout the prevalence of the pandemic. On top of that, catalyzed migration towards cloud platforms is further brightening the prospects of the market.

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:-

Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:

ยป Solution

ยป Power distribution

ยป Power monitoring

ยป Power backup

ยป Cabling infrastructure

ยป Services

ยป Design and consulting

ยป Integration and deployment

ยป Support and maintenance



๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐˜† ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4189



Global Data Center Power Market, By End Users:

ยป Enterprises

ยป Colocation providers

ยป Cloud providers

ยป Hyperscale data centers

Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size:

ยป SMEs Data Centers

ยป Large Data Centers

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:-

โžก The data center power market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing dependency on data centers across the IT and corporate sectors. For instance, in November 2021, Google partnered with ร˜rsted, the largest energy provider in Denmark, to deliver 50 megawatts of wind power for data centers in Germany.

โžก In the cluster of regions, Asia Pacific is a treasure island for the global data center power market in the view of growing number of start-ups in parallel to the data centers and increasing initiatives from the governments.

โžก In parallel, the North American region is another hotly anticipated contender for the global data center power market on account of early adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology and the presence of major participants providing cloud-based storage services.



๐—•๐˜‚๐˜†-๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—˜๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—™๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—— ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜ @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4189

๐—Ÿ๐—œ๐— ๐—œ๐—ง๐—˜๐—— ๐—ง๐—œ๐— ๐—˜ ๐—ข๐—™๐—™๐—˜๐—ฅ - ๐—›๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—จ๐—ฝ !!! โŒš๐Ÿ”ข๐Ÿ•›๐ŸŽŠ



๐†๐จ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐›๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:-

ยป Understanding the opportunities and progress of Data Center Power determines market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

ยป Study the different segments of the Data Center Power market and the dynamics of Data Center Power in the market.

ยป Categorize Data Center Power segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market.

ยป To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Data Center Power market.

ยป To verify region-specific growth and development in the Data Center Power market.

ยป Understand the key stakeholders in the Data Center Power market and the value of the competitive image of the Data Center Power market leaders.

ยป To study key plans, initiatives, and strategies for the development of the Data Center Power market.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ ๐ฎ๐ฌ:-

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837