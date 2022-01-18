Acuity Partners with Award-Winning Company INGOT Brokers

INGOT brokers partner with Acuity Trading Acuity Trading partner with INGOT brokers Acuity Trading partner with INGOT brokers

INGOT Brokers has signed a partnership with financial technology company Acuity Trading and leading signal provider Signal Centre.

The modern solutions extended by Acuity and Signal Centre are perfectly aligned with our strategic vision, as they allow us to provide our clients with top-notch services.” — Wael Al Masri

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INGOT Brokers - a premium multi-asset brokerage firm aimed at making financial markets easily available and accessible to traders of all kinds, has signed a partnership with financial technology company Acuity Trading and leading signal provider Signal Centre.

This enterprising alignment will enable INGOT Brokers’ client base across the world to harness the power of Acuity’s AI news analytics technology and Signal Centre’s high-quality trade ideas to help strengthen their trading strategies and enhance their decision making.

With these new tools, traders at INGOT Brokers now have access to a wealth of unique market insights and trade ideas. These intuitive visualizations help cut through the noise, highlighting emerging market trends and AI data-driven signals to better spot trading opportunities. Moreover, the combined offering will deliver global multi-asset news sentiment, calendar, technical analysis covering MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors (EAs), and extensive newsletters, all of which contribute to creating an alternative, more engaging trading experience.

Commenting on this partnership, Head of Business Development at INGOT Brokers, Wael Al Masri, stated, “Traders are at the core of our business, which is why we are continuously looking for new partnership opportunities that enable us to help our clients trade with absolute ease and confidence. The modern solutions extended by Acuity and Signal Centre are perfectly aligned with our strategic vision, as they allow us to provide our clients with top-notch services and innovative technologies that they can utilize in their day-to-day trading activity.”

“INGOT Brokers has a very strong client-centric and compliance-focused culture, which is very much aligned with Acuity and Signal Centre. Through our partnership, we aim to help INGOT Brokers deliver a truly unique trading experience for their traders of all levels with our AI-driven trading tools, powerful visualizations and high quality, compliant-friendly signals,” says Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity.