Veego Wins 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award for Connected Home Innovation of the Year
Powerful Mobile App by Veego Provides In-Depth Visibility of Connected Home Topology and Customer Experience
In support of telcos/ISPs, Veego’s Self-Care App assists communication service provider (CSP) customers with significant improvements to their Connected Home Quality of Experience”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, the world leader in Connected Home Customer Experience and actionable insights, has received the “Connected Home Innovation of the Year” award for the company’s Self-Care mobile application. This modern solution by Veego is the first to allow home users to self-correct home internet problems while providing telcos/ISPs a way to seamlessly transfer non-infrastructure problems so users are empowered to resolve them on-demand. The honor, part of the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards, recognizes the application’s non-technical home internet solution to get real-time status and forecasted standing of home device with the ability to proactively improve their experience.
— Amir Kotler, Veego CEO
The mission of the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world. With Veego’s win, the company joins other industry leaders, including NVIDIA, Cisco, Bosch, Vodafone, Netgear, Sonos, Verizon, Amazon (Ring), General Electric, Lenovo and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the broader industry.
"The age of connected technologies and Internet of Things has officially arrived, with organizations realizing that investing in connected technologies is no more a luxury, but a necessity for business continuity, growth and success," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "IoT is disrupting both the consumer market, including retail, healthcare, and connected home tech, as well as the industrial sector, including transportation, water, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and more – and we are absolutely thrilled to recognize the breakthrough IoT industry innovators in our 6th annual awards program."
The Veego Self-Care App was evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry and named a winning entry based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced features and capabilities.
As part of Veego’s Home Insight Platform, the mobile app provides superior insights into the quality of Internet services, compared to simple speed tests commonly offered by providers to home users. Directly from their mobile device, users can view Connected Home topology and the health of all network components and active devices. By double-clicking on any displayed device or component, users can obtain information on performance; whether from cloud applications, CSP services, Wi-Fi networks, and end-user devices. The app identifies the actual source of Quality of Experience problems and eliminates the need for common customer calls to the CSP’s Customer Care department. The Self-Care app also forecasts network quality that enables users to check and adapt their home network before important activities such as game tournaments or video conferences.
“In support of telcos/ISPs, Veego’s Self-Care App assists communication service provider (CSP) customers with significant improvements to their Connected Home Quality of Experience,” stated Veego CEO, Amir Kotler. “We are very pleased with this win which recognizes our simple, easy-to-use smartphone app and powerful Connected Home Insight Platform for delivering smarter, more enjoyable Internet outcomes.”
About Veego
Veego continuously enhances the Internet user experience in the connected smart home. Developing Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers to Home Stakeholders a unique understanding of the performance and behavior of connected devices and the apps and services running on them, and the experience of users engaging with them. The Veego Home Insight Platform generates vast volumes of new data that enable a wealth of valuable insights into the connected home, including penetrating understandings of the customer experience, internet usage, performance, trends, and more. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
