Public invited to meetings and can submit comments on Monticello Nuclear Plant changes proposed by Xcel Energy

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is holding two public scoping meetings and asking the public to submit comments as part of preparing an environmental impact statement (EIS) on Xcel Energy’s request to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for changes at its Monticello Nuclear Plant.

The meetings are January 25 in person at the Monticello Community Center and January 26 virtually via Webex. More information is posted below. Comments from the public will be accepted through February 9, 2022.

Xcel Energy has proposed to extend the operating life of the Monticello nuclear plant to the year 2040. To accommodate the additional spent nuclear fuel associated with extending the lifetime of the plant, Xcel Energy has requested that the PUC authorize additional storage within the plant’s existing independent spent fuel storage installation. Xcel Energy estimates that approximately 14 additional spent fuel storage canisters will be needed to facilitate plant operations through 2040.

The environmental impact statement being prepared by Commerce will be used by the PUC in making its decisions on Xcel Energy’s request for additional storage.

MEETING DETAILS:

Both meetings will present the same information.

January 25 in person at Monticello Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

January 26 virtual on Webex starting at 6 p.m. Link: tinyurl.com/239pm3c6, Password: Commerce1

MORE INFO AND HOW TO SUBMIT COMMENTS:

The meeting notice and additional information are available online:

Commerce has prepared a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet and the Draft Scoping Decision that are available on the Commerce project page and on eDockets on the PUC website. The documents will help the public understand and submit comments about the project.

Get updates and news from the Minnesota Department of Commerce by following Commerce on Facebook and Twitter or by subscribing to our news email list.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mo Schriner, Communications Director Minnesota Department of Commerce mo.schriner@state.mn.us