Mutual Fund Assets Market is expected to Reach $101.2 Trillion by 2027 | Growth Prospects, Restraints, and Trends

Mutual Fund Assets Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES , January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Mutual Fund Assets Market by Fund Type (Equity Funds, Bond Funds, Money Market Funds, and Hybrid & Other Funds), Distribution Channel (Banks, Financial Advisors/Brokers, Direct Sellers, and Others), and Investor Type (Institutional and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to a report, the global mutual fund assets industry size was valued at $54.93 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach $101.2 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Mutual fund assets market study provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global market size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

Segmental Outlook

The global Mutual fund assets market share is segmented depending on product type, application, end user, key players and region.

Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the Mutual fund assets market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global Mutual fund assets market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.

Regional Outlook

The Mutual fund assets market trends is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Competitive Scenario

The major players profiled in the Mutual fund assets market report include, BlackRock, Inc., BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Capital Group, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, State Street Corporation, and The Vanguard Group, Inc.

The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the market space.

Report Coverage

• Historic Data considered: 2016 to 2021

• Growth Projections: 2022 to 2027

• Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user

• Market Dynamics and Mutual fund assets market Trends

• Competitive Landscape Reporting

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key market segments

By Fund Type

• Equity Funds

• Bond Funds

• Money Market Funds

• Hybrid & Other Funds

By Distribution Channel

• Banks

• Financial Advisors/Brokers

• Direct Sellers

• Others

By Investor Type

• Institutional

• Individual

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Ireland

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Hong Kong

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

