Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Timothy Kath

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Timothy Kath.

“Firefighter Kath was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Firefighter Kath for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Firefighter Kath died on December 31, 2021, due to a medical condition obtained during line of duty service. Firefighter Kath dedicated 16 and a half years of service to the Tintah Fire Department. He is survived by his wife and their children.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.