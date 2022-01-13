Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,389 in the last 365 days.

Eye Balm Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 6% over the Forecast Period 2021- 2031

Eye Balm Market Demand, Growth and Sales Forecast 2022-2031

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. According to the latest study by Fact.MR, eye balm market is continuing to contemplate a substantial growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Demand for eye balm will witness an accretion over short term and long term course of period with optimal growth outlook. However the sales from western countries are gaining traction, global eye balm demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the same period.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Eye Balm. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Eye Balm market key trends and major growth avenues. The Eye Balm Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Eye Balm market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6415

Key Segments

By Product Type

Cosmetic

Moisturizing Eye Balm

Firming Eye Balm

Anti-Aging Eye Balm

Others

Medicated

Anti-Allergy Eye Balm

Bacterial Skin Infection Balm

Others

By Age Group

18-25

25-35

35-50

>50

By Sales Channel

Online

Direct to Consumer

Third-Party Online

Offline

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Small retail Shop

Others

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Eye Balm Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Eye Balm Market Survey and Dynamics
Eye Balm Market Size & Demand
Eye Balm Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Eye Balm Sales, Competition & Companies involved

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6415

Who are the Key Providers of Eye Balm?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of eye balm include

The Body Shop International Limited
Shiseido
LVMH
La Prairie
BIOEFFECT
Estee Lauder
L'Oréal
DERM INSTITUTE
P&G
Retrouve

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Eye Balm market.
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
The Report answers the demand outlook of Eye Balm from 2021 to 2031.
Identification of Eye Balm market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.
Evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6415

US and Canada Eye Balm Market Outlook

United States is leading consumer for personal care and cosmetic products including eye care products. The US eye balm market set to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. All age group across US mostly use eye care products to look smart, young and healthy. About 65% consumer of in US use eye care products in their daily skincare routine.

In Canada eye balm is considered as the most preferable product for eye care. The country witnesses the extensive low temperature in winters and moderate temperature rest of the year.

Key questions answered in Eye Balm Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Eye Balm Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Eye Balm segments and their future potential?
What are the major Eye Balm Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Eye Balm Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain:

Cat Accessories Market - According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the cat accessories market is set to witness high growth during 2021-2031. Demand will witness a steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook over the long run. Know More at https://www.factmr.com/report/cat-accessories-market

Hydralight Lanterns Market - According to latest research by Fact.MR Report, hydralight lanterns market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2031. Know More at https://www.factmr.com/report/hydralight-lanterns-market

Toilet Deodorant Market - According to latest research by Fact.MR, toilet deodorant market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2031. Know More at https://www.factmr.com/report/toilet-deodorant-market

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+16282511583 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Eye Balm Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 6% over the Forecast Period 2021- 2031

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.