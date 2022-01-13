Big Data Analytics Market | 2021 Size, Growth Insights, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Regional and Global Forecast to 2028

Top Key Vendors In Big Data Analytics Market Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.),Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.),Equifax, Inc. (Georgia, U.S.),IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.),Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.),SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany),Verisk Analytics Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.),Dow Jones & Company, Inc. (New York, U.S.),Moody's Corporation (New York, U.S.),Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.),SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.),QlikTech International AB (Pennsylvania, U.S.),TransUnion (Illinois, U.S.),Fair Isaac Corporation (California, U.S.),Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (California, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global big data analytics market size is expected to be worth USD 549.73 billion in 2028. The market size was USD 206.95 billion in 2020 and USD 231.43 billion in 2021. Further, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Big Data Analytics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, big data analytics examines the unstructured and structured record to envision and deliver understandings grounded on connection, concealed configurations, varying trends in the market, and many more.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us in offering trustworthy estimations and accurately testing the general market dynamics. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international and regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 549.73 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 206.95 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Application, Vertical and Geography

COVID-19 Impact: Businesses Moving towards Digital Solutions to Thrust Market Prospect

Digital revolution across various industries such as healthcare, production & manufacturing, wholesale & retail, and others during the coronavirus disease outbreak is expected to enhance big data implementation.

Moreover, the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) navigate computerization in the production industry. Big data technology is being employed across portfolio management, asset administration and analytical maintenance, network manufacturing, real-time alerts, and many more to magnify the growth of the manufacturing industry amid undefined business situations.





Competitive Landscape

Tactical Procurement by Prominent Players Set to Impel Market Development

The crucial players in the market are capitalizing on providing novel and ground-breaking applications of big data analytics across all business fragments. Moreover, to build novel solutions, prominent market players encompass the possibility of fundamental data, elevate their tools and technology, and fortify their analytics and technology solutions competencies.

Industry Development

April 2021: The Wall Street Journal presented the WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index, meant to detect upward housing markets and the prospective for forthcoming house price upsurge along with an augmented standard of living.

Segmentation

On the basis of component, the global market is segregated into software, hardware, and services.

By application, the market is classified into data discovery and visualization (DDV), advanced analytics (AA), and others (data preparation, and others).

In terms of vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and others (automotive, and others). BFSI is expected to gain maximum revenue share in the industry vertical due to the extensively growing customer base.

Geographically, the market is branched into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Utilization of Edge Computing to Stimulate Demand for Analytics Tools

The quantity of associated IoT gadgets is growing owing to the increasing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), as well as machine learning algorithms (MLA). As per a report published by IDC data, 152,200 IoT gadgets are likely to be linked each minute by 2025.

Furthermore, the rising demand for linked devices is enhancing the employment of edge computing. With the ability to process data in real-time and speedier reply intervals, edge computing is predominantly relevant to industrial IoT. This factor is anticipated to promote the big data analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America held the maximum big data analytics market share during the mentioned time period. The region observes the presence of important businesses through all the industries and is expansively executing the big data analytics software.

Asia Pacific perceived noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion in BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries. Along with leading nations such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and others, the development latent for the market is broad in the region.

Europe has considerably augmented the implementation of progressive communication, network solution, social media, electronic devices, linked devices, and more. The broadly increasing data in the region is anticipated to boost the demand for analytical solutions.

