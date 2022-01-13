Connected Agriculture market Optimized Strategies to Enhance the Growth Opportunities, Analysis, and Forecast 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Connected Agriculture Market Size – USD 3.65 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smart water usage practices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand.

Rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental degradation and rising global food demand are key factors driving market revenue growth

The report is an all-inclusive document that covers the drivers, restraints, challenges, emerging trends, consumer patterns, pricing analysis, and market estimation. It also offers key insights into top companies, regional bifurcation, and key segments and sub-segments.

Reliable financial data and production data management solutions and services offered by farm management systems and risk mitigation capabilities regarding weather has been resulting in increasing demand for and deployment, and this is driving growth of the global connected agriculture solutions market to a significant extent.

However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Connected Agriculture sector.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Connected Agriculture Market:

A detailed study of the company profiles of these market players is an additional aspect of the global Connected Agriculture market report that helps readers gain meaningful insights into the emerging growth prospects of this particular business sphere.

IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble Navigation.

The Connected Agriculture Industry report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry to help them capitalize on future growth prospects.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global connected agriculture market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the business sphere, its leading players, supply chains, distribution channels, global economic scenario, along with the impact of the restrictions on the Connected Agriculture industry.

Radical Highlights of the Connected Agriculture Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Connected Agriculture Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to increase agricultural productivity

4.2.2.2. Minimization of chemicals and water for crop production

4.2.2.3. Increasing need for sustainable farm practices

4.2.2.4. Initiatives of government regarding modernization of agricultural sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness regarding benefits of connected agriculture

4.2.3.2. High initial capital investment

4.2.3.3. Lack of industrial standards for data management application

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Connected Agriculture Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Services

5.1.2. Solution

5.1.3. Platforms

Chapter 6. Connected Agriculture Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Pre-Production Planning and Management

6.1.2. In-Production Planning and Management

6.1.3. Post-Production Planning and Management

Continue...!!

