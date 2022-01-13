Digitalization Changes The Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Market Outlook On Campaigns

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends & Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertisement and PR agencies are rapidly shifting towards digital campaigns due to increasing digitalization and advances in social media, search engine marketing, content marketing and e-commerce technology. As a result of increasing internet penetration and smartphone users, online content marketing campaigns are expected to be three times more effective than traditional ones and cost comparatively less. Such advertising, public relations, and related services market trends and campaigns are targeted towards a growing user base of social media websites, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and other internet portals like Google and Netflix. Moreover, they allow businesses to track the performance and effectiveness through real-time information. This helps companies to plan their future PR campaigns and marketing strategies.



The global advertising, public relations, and related services market size is expected to grow from $781.37 billion in 2021 to $857.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the advertising, public relations, and related services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The advertising, public relations, and related services market global forecast sees it reaching $1195.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Major players covered in the global advertising, public relations, and related services industry are Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe, Hakuhodo DY Holdings, WPP plc, Dentsu Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Financière de l'Odet, Recruit Holdings, Vivendi SA and CyberAgent, Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the advertising, public relations, and related services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in advertising, public relations, and related services market. The advertising, public relations, and related services market regional overview in TBRC’s report consists of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global advertising, public relations, and related services market report is segmented by type into advertising agencies, billboard & outdoor advertising, media buying agencies and representative firms, print advertising distribution, other advertising services, public relations, direct mail advertising, by application into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, by mode into online, offline.



Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Advertising Agencies, Billboard & Outdoor Advertising, Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms, Print Advertising Distribution, Other Advertising Services, Public Relations, Direct Mail Advertising), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a advertising, public relations, and related services market overview, forecast advertising, public relations, and related services market size and growth for the whole market, advertising, public relations, and related services market segments, geographies, advertising, public relations, and related services market trends, advertising, public relations, and related services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.



