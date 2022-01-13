Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award
KPIT Remote Software Management Platform provides cloud-to-chip next-gen OTA update solutions & services with extensive deployment experience across segments
KPIT’s understanding of contemporary in-vehicle architecture along with our Cloud technology expertise makes us the right partner for OEMs & Tier 1s, building secure, end-to-end connected experiences.”NOVI, MICHIGAN, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award.
Every year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies across a range of regional and global markets for their superior leadership and innovation in various categories. Under the Best Practices Awards, Frost & Sullivan has recognized KPIT Technologies for its commitment to innovation, creativity, commercialization success, client acquisition, growth potential, and human capital.
The methodology for determining award recipients involves extensive research and analysis of each offering by Frost & Sullivan industry experts.
KPIT Technologies has over 20 years of experience in the automotive and mobility domain across multiple segments and has offered OTA(Over-the-Air) solutions for more than seven years. KPIT’s Remote Software Management Platform includes a full-function OTA cloud platform and supporting client software. The solution is focused on managing large software and hardware dependencies unique to the complexities and product lifecycle of automotive. To date, KPIT has deployed OTA components in more than 5 million vehicles on the road and over 11 million additional OTA vehicles in our customers’ production pipelines.
Commenting on this award, Anubhav Grover, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, said, “KPIT has forged its 20 years of domain expertise in automotive software engineering to develop production-ready full-vehicle OTA software solutions and services. The company understands of vehicle software architecture and discussions with OEMs have allowed it to establish an innovation process and ensure its solution tailors to OEM needs and provides a scalable, secure, and efficient platform.”
Jonas Nicholson, VP and Head of Digital Connected Solutions at KPIT Technologies, notes, “KPIT’s understanding of contemporary in-vehicle architecture combined with our Cloud technology expertise makes us the right partner for OEMs and Tier 1s, building secure, end-to-end connected experiences. It’s great to see the team’s work recognized by the thought leaders at Frost & Sullivan. We are delighted to receive this award for KPIT’s Remote Software Management Platform.”
Understand more about the solution - https://www.kpit.com/wp-content/themes/kpittheme/pdf/KPIT_Award-Writeup.pdf
About KPIT
KPIT Technologies is a global technology company with software solutions that can help mobility companies leapfrog toward an autonomous, clean, smart, and connected future. With over 6,000 Automobelievers worldwide and by specializing in embedded software, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital solutions, KPIT Technologies enables customers to accelerate the implementation of next-generation mobility technologies. With development centers in Europe, the United States, Japan, China, Thailand, and India. KPIT Technologies works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.kpit.com.
