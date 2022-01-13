Digital Workplace market Growth Share, Trends, Opportunities, Driving Factors, and Regional Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Digital Workplace Market Size – USD 19.46 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising demand for remote working from workforces to assert work-life balance

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth

The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

The Global Digital Workplace Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Digital Workplace market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the supply and demand ratio, competitive landscape, market challenges and growth prospects, and limitations along with a thorough analysis of market drivers and restraints.

The study offers a panoramic view of the industry with key outcomes and market data validated and verified by the industry professionals. The crucial information covered by the Digital Workplace Industry report offers the readers and businesses a way to capitalize on the current market scenario and enables a strategic business decision-making process for improved profitability.

Cue Members Included in Digital Workplace Industry Research are:

HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co., Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation.

The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.

The Digital Workplace market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Global Digital Workplace Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

The service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of professional and managed services among large enterprises is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of digital workforce solutions and services to provide workforce with a better working environment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing SaaS service, remote working and BYOD trends in the IT & telecom industry resulting in increasing implementation of digital workplace in these sectors.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Digital Workplace market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital workplace market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

The Digital Workplace report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.

