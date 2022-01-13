Cell and Gene Therapy market Business: Report 2020-2027 by Opportunities, Drivers and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size – USD 1,180.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.8%, Trends –high demand for patient safety

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market.

The growing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in the global population is significantly driving the market demand. The therapy available has a substantial unmet need and is filled with cell and gene therapies. The demand is rising as support from numerous public and private sources become more available.

Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Cell and Gene Therapy market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Cell and Gene Therapy market and its key segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell and Gene Therapy Market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Major Highlights of the ToC:

Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

