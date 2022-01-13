Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size – USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Trends – The rise in the use of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) to treat chromosomal disorders.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures.

Competitor Analysis:

Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Who are the leading players in the industry? What business strategies are they rapidly adopting to gain market size?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis?

What are the growth prospects and limitations faced by the companies in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing business sphere?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry?

Browse the full report description @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

