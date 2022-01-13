Clamshell Blisters Packaging Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 19 Billion by 2032
Blister packaging is most robust packaging type in pharmaceutical industry as it helps in protecting various pharmaceutical products from factorsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharma blister packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19 Bn by 2032, at a 6% CAGR from 2022-2032. Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, envision a moderate growth in demand of pharma blisters packaging market.
The packaging industry is estimated to be valued at around US$ 300 Bn, wherein pharma packaging industry is estimated to account for around 4% of the market share in 2022. Moreover, the blister packaging market is evaluated to reach US$ 15 Bn, in which 70% of the market share will be captured by the pharma blister packing market. However, under the umbrella of the global pharma packaging industry, pharma blisters packaging market accounts for more than 85% of market share and valued around US$ 9.8 Bn in 2020.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Pharma Blisters Packaging Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Pharma Blisters Packaging Market.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Clamshell
Carded
Technology Type
Cold Forming
Thermoforming
Material Type
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester)
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Aluminum
Paper & Paper Board
Application
Tablets
Capsules
Powders
Medical Devices
The Demand of Pharma Blisters Packaging Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Pharma Blisters Packaging Market development during the forecast period.
Why Smart Blister Packaging has Triggered Demand?
Smart blister packaging is one of megatrends gaining traction in pharma packaging market. Companies are shifting towards smart blister packaging from traditional packaging. Smart blister packs are developed to track the status of drugs during the course of transportation, to combat medical counter-feinting.
Manufacturers are using advanced technology and integrate Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) into blister packs, this simplifies the supply chain process by keeping a track on condition and progress of pharmaceutical products on the move. The RFID tags on blister packs also helps in verifying contents of pack by using a digital code on the ribbon. This eliminates the need to break a tamper-evident seal and also saves time. Emergence of smart packaging has streamlined the supply chain reducing the lead time across the each nodes.
