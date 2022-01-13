Cloud Billing Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type of Material, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need for strong cloud billing tools and government initiatives are boosting the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cloud Billing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cloud billing ensures cost-efficiency as they reduce the IT infrastructure and resources, which leads to the adoption of these services. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, virtualized workplaces, simplified operations, flexibility to upscale, and enhanced performance.

The use of cloud billing improves the record-keeping procedure, which makes it faster to access and also provides the ability to access information from anywhere. The increasing popularity of service-oriented culture and consumer-oriented services are fueling the demand for the product. The cloud billing services enable services that focus on both functional as well as non-functional requirements.

The Cloud Billing market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The market intelligence reports on Cloud Billing market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

Further Key points

Cloud billing solutions are tools that are used to bill for cloud-based infrastructure and software. These solutions can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. The segment will hold a significant share of xx% in 2019.

A public cloud is a multi-tenant platform with millions of users. Large public clouds have complicated billing models. For e.g., AWS provides "on-demand instances,” which the company refers to as “pay as you go.”

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a rapid computing infrastructure, managed and provisioned, over the internet. It swiftly scales up and down with demand, allowing one to pay for only what they use.

SMEs have a low marketing budget and often lack the resources needed to transition to cloud-based services. However, intense competition in the market has encouraged these companies to invest in cloud billing solutions and gain information from large data for business growth.

The extensive survey on the Cloud Billing market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply. To bring in more accuracy and quality to the study of Cloud Billing market the report interprets critical information through tables, infographics, and charts.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Cloud Billing market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Cloud Billing market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Cloud Billing Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Cloud Billing in this industry vertical?

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution

Services

Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subscription

Usage-based

One-Time

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT

Telecommunications

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

