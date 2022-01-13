Ambulatory EHR Market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives to implement EHR solutions in healthcare facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare sector, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.

The Ambulatory EHR market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply. To bring in more accuracy and quality to the study of Ambulatory EHR market the report interprets critical information through tables, infographics, and charts.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/459

Further Key points

In October 2019, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. signed an arrangement with Northwell Health to develop the next-generation EHR systems. In order to effectively implement patient-facing tool, an artificial intelligence-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based EHR would be built and validated with inputs from Northwell professionals, information technology specialists, and administration.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The cloud-based ambulatory EHR solution offers advantages such as seamless installation, cost-effective deployment, reduction in IT requirements, comprehensive cooperation between healthcare professionals and patients, and excessive interoperability. This is anticipated to boost the segment in the near future.

Due to the ability of large practices to address quality issues of electronic health records, the large practice segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing capital spending is another driver of the segment.

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period 2020-2027. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/459

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Ambulatory EHR market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Ambulatory EHR market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Ambulatory EHR Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Ambulatory EHR in this industry vertical?

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/459

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

To Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/459

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-testing-inspection-and-certification-market

Blue Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

Ammunition Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Gaming Console Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-console-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

