Cooling Fabrics Market Size to be Worth USD 4.03 Growing at 11.0 % CAGR till 2027

Increase in the demand for protective wear and sports apparel is projected to drive the demand for cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cooling Fabrics Market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.

Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.

The newest research on the Cooling Fabrics market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Cooling Fabrics industry for the forecast period, 2021-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.

Further Key Findings

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The report analyses the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cooling Fabrics market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Cooling Fabrics research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Cooling Fabrics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

