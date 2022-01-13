Calcium Formate Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for calcium formate from building & construction industry is a significant factor driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calcium Formate Market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Lanxess AG, Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd., Perstorp AB, Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd., Gelest Inc., and Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

In April 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of shares of Gelest Intermediate Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary company, Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

Rising demand for industrial grade calcium formate from building & construction, textile & leather, power generation, and chemicals industries is propelling revenue growth of the industrial grade segment.

In the leather industry, calcium formate finds application as a masking agent in chrome leather tanning. Use of calcium formate in formulations for tanning helps in faster and more efficient penetration of chrome in leather.

Calcium formate fluids is a highly efficient drilling fluid used in petroleum industries, particularly in shale fields, to reduce inefficiencies associated with drilling during operational performances.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcium formate market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Additives

Concrete Setting

Tile & Stone Additives

Leather Tanning

Flue Gas Desulfurization

Textile Additives

Drilling Fluids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Animal Husbandry

Leather & Textile

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Others

