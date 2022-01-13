DCI Investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

January 12, 2022

Woodbury County, Iowa - Shortly before 6:00PM, two Woodbury County Deputies responded to the Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff for report of a burglary in progress. A witness directed the deputies to a white male subject who was attempting to force his way into a trailer home.

Upon making contact with the male subject, the subject advanced on the deputies with a tire iron in his hand. One of the deputies fired their Taser, but the Taser was ineffective. After being struck with the tire iron by the subject, the second deputy fired their firearm striking the subject. The subject was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where the subject died as a result of the gunshot.

An Autopsy will be scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa in the coming days.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

The name of the suspect will not be released until after family members have been notified.

The deputy who was assaulted was transported to Unity Point hospital in Sioux City for injuries they sustained. The deputy has been released from the hospital. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

This is an active, on-going investigation. No further details are being released at this time.