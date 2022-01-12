Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the 500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:15 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect while sitting in their vehicle at the 4500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a gun and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect forced the victim to drive to the listed location. The suspect engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Eric Julius Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse, Armed Kidnapping (Gun), and Armed Carjacking (Gun).