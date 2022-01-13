Genotyping Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Genotyping Market report provides an in-depth analysis of current and future market status.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genotyping is the process of studying DNA sequence to determine genetic constitution in the genotypes of living organisms, such as humans, plants, animals, and microorganisms. Human genotyping helps in determining fatherhood or motherhood. Genotyping of micro-organisms, including viruses and bacteria, helps in prevention of spreading of pathogens by tracking down the origin of outbreak. Traditionally, genotyping was partial due to technological limitations, which means doctors and scientists were able to determine only small fraction of genotype. But, technological advancements in recent years present new avenues in the genotyping process by providing whole-genome genotyping.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key manufacturers profiled in the report are Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., Sequenom Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Beckman Coulter, Roche, GE Healthcare, and Fluidigm Corporation. Various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches are implemented by these manufacturers to gain presence in the market.

The world genotyping market is further categorized based on applications into pharmacogenomics, animal genetics, diagnostic research, agricultural biotechnology, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented based on end users into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & research laboratories, and academic institutes.

The world genotyping market is segmented based on products & services, technology, applications, end users, and geography. The market is further segmented based on products & services into reagents & kits, genotyping services, instruments (sequencer & amplifiers and analyzers), and bioinformatics software. The market is further segmented on the basis of technology into microarrays, capillary electrophoresis (AFLP, RFLP, and SSCP), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (real-time and digital), sequencing (Next-Generation Sequencing, pyrosequencing, and sanger sequencing), MALDI-TOF, allele specific oligonucleotide (ASO) probes, and others.

