Heparin Market Growth Opportunity Analysis, Trends, and Business Strategies | Forecast- 2028

Heparin Market

Heparin Market is expected witness modest growth during this pandemic period owing to the usage of low molecular weight heparin during COVID-19 treatment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Heparin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global heparin market size was valued at $6,535 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Heparin is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. It is used as an anticoagulant in medicine (blood thinner). It is particularly useful in the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is injected into a vein or injected under the skin. It is used to treat a variety of health problems such as acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation as well as to perform cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during heart surgery.

The global heparin market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). By application, it is classified into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure, presence of untapped resources, economic development, and increasing initiatives by private & public organizations, which are projected to drive the growth of the heparin market in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the health care sector across the world. The disease has forced a number of industries to shut their doors temporarily, including several sub-domains of health care. However, there has also been a positive effect and surge in demand for various medical services, including heparin. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of patients are suffering from coronavirus, which is linked to respiratory diseases. As a result, the demand for heparin has increased as it helps to control respiratory inflation and thin the blood of those at risk of a blood clot. Low molecular weight heparins are anticoagulant medications that are well tolerated and have few side effects. Regardless of risk ratings, all patients admitted to the hospital with (suspected) COVID-19 are treated with prophylactic-dose low-molecular-weight heparin.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heparin market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the heparin market growth is provided in the report.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing heparin market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of heparin used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global heparin market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Leo Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris Inc.

