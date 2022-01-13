Skin Barrier Market Is Projected to Reach $1,191.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Growth Analysis, and Current Trends

skin barrier market

The skin barriers market size was valued at $868.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,191.5 million by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 4.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Skin Barrier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global skin barriers market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to availability of technological advanced devices for bowel management. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population and surge in fecal inconsistency-related disorders significantly contributetoward the market growth. Elderly people are highly susceptible to fecal incontinence or constipation problems. For instance, as per WHO, by 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years is estimated to reach 22%. In addition, by 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older is expected to outnumber younger children than 5 years.

The global skin barriers market is segmented into shape, surgery type, and region. On the basis of shape, the market is divided into flat and convex. Depending on surgery type, it is classified into colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is growing at at a significant CAGR owing to increase in per capita income in many countries, rise in government initiatives for the improvement of the healthcare sector, and surge in focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture potential growth opportunities in the market. Moreover, rise in demand for these products alarming increase in prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome fuels the skin barrier market growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The skin barrier market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the skin barrier industry.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global market.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the skin barrier market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on thesk in barrier market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global skin barrier market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global skin barriers market include 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group PLC, Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Safe n’ Simple Medical, and Torbot Group, Inc.

