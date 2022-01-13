MAYOR STEVE BENJAMIN JOINS IGNITE CITIES TO EXPAND SMART CITY DEPLOYMENTS ACROSS THE U.S.
IGNITE CITIES has been a critical partner” said Mayor Suarez of Miami & President of the US Conference of Mayors “I am thrilled about the announcement & look forward to our continued work together.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, JANUARY 13, 2022 — IGNITE CITIES (IC), a global consulting firm designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships between mayors and leading technology firms to help resolve critical issues within cities, today announced the expansion of its U.S. advisory team. IC welcomes champion elected official and former three-term mayor of Columbia, SC, Mayor Steve Benjamin as a special advisor.
Mayor Benjamin will support the acceleration of smart city deployments across the country. This advancement will further promote city projects utilizing the U.S. Infrastructure Bill and related programs to support its mayors, cities and residents across all communities.
During his recent term and as the former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (2018-2019), Mayor Benjamin was recognized for progressing global improvements across climate change, smart city development, and infrastructure expansion in cities across the U.S.
“I’m honored to join IGNITE CITIES as a special advisor and to continue to support their mission. The partnerships developed by IC support the most critical investment across cities, which is our families. Our work together will help mayors and other elected officials take what’s possible and make it a reality for our families,” said Mayor Benjamin.
Mayor Benjamin is also a member of Accelerator for America, National League of Cities, African American Mayors Association, and several other prominent organizations. He was also the co-chair of the mayors for 100% Clean Energy campaign and co-chaired the Pandemic Resilience Working Group for America’s Mayors with U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg.
“IGNITE CITIES has been a critical partner in supporting mayors during the toughest time this country has faced,” said Mayor Suarez of the City of Miami and President of the U. S. Conference of Mayors. “I am thrilled about the announcement and always inspired by Mayor Benjamin's leadership and guidance. I look forward to our continued work with the IC team and, of course, my dear friend Mayor Benjamin."
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, IC continues to expand its support across cities to recover, reimagine, and rebuild. In 2021, the firm established critical partnerships to deploy contactless payments, public Wi-Fi solutions, and increased other smart city offerings across the country for the most vulnerable in cities like St. Louis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami and Chicago.
“Mayor Benjamin is a champion mayor across the country, and we are honored to have him join our team,” added George Burciaga, Managing Partner with IGNITE CITIES. “The mayor’s experience and leadership will support the acceleration we plan to apply in 2022 for all families, in every community.”
IC aims to make the world a better place with technology by reducing homelessness, increasing public safety, developing new city efficiencies, deploying broadband & digital infrastructure, and more. Looking ahead, IC is dedicated to solving these goals by building scalable solutions and cultivating continued partnerships with mayors and leading technology firms across the U.S.
