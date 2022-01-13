Intelligent Building Market | Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

Intelligent Building Market

The global intelligent building market is segmented into component, type, end user, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in need for new energy-efficient interventions, increased market for Building automation and control systems, supportive industry standards and regulations toward smart buildings, and extensive IoT penetration in building management systems drive the growth of the global intelligent building market.

However, high initial investment and complex interoperability between various systems and devices deployed for managing infrastructure hamper the intelligent building market growth.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4605

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intelligent Building Market by Component, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024", the global intelligent building market was valued at $12,371 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $42,649 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2024.

Based on type, the intelligent security system segment led the intelligent building market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the building energy management system segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased adoption due to different initiatives taken by countries to reduce carbon emissions and for energy conservation.

Key Findings of the Intelligent Building Market:

• The services segment is expected to exhibit a significant increase in the global intelligent building market during the forecast period.

• Based on type, the intelligent security system segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• In 2017, the commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end-user.

• Europe generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the intelligent building market that are profiled in the report include ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4605

Europe generated the highest revenue in 2017; however, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth registering a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

1. Smart Building Market

2. Intelligent Building System in Multi-Family Houses Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.