American SoundBar Adds Channel Amplifiers to Its Online Store

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has expanded its online store.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that it has added channel amplifiers to its online store.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, revealed that a variety of Channel Amplifiers are now available in its online store.

Mendez went on to explain that amp technology has come a long way since a nice 4-channel amp would take up most of an individual’s trunk. JBL's Stadium 4 four-channel car amplifier, according to Mendez, can deliver 100 watts RMS per channel to your front and rear speakers — serious power from a compact chassis that fits easily into most vehicles.

But that’s not all. Individuals can power front speakers with 100 watts RMS each, plus a subwoofer with 240 watts RMS from the amp's bridged rear channels.

“Variable high- and low-pass filters optimize the amp's output to your speakers or subs, increasing the efficiency of the system,” Mendez noted.

Regarding connectivity, for example, individuals can use the amp's preamp outputs to connect to a subwoofer amp, like the matching JBL Stadium 600 or Stadium 1000, so the individual’s system will have plenty of low-end punch — a remote output connection on this amp will even turn on their sub amp.

Mendez encouraged interested individuals to view the company’s new additions, such as the JBL Stadium 5- Channel Amplifier (https://americansoundbar.com/products/jbl-stadium-5-channel-amplifier); Kicker 46cxa660.5t CX Series 5-Channel Amplifier (https://americansoundbar.com/products/kicker-46cxa660-5t-cx-series-5-channel-amplifier); JBL Club 754a 4-Channel Car Amplifier (https://americansoundbar.com/products/jbl-stadium-4-4-channel-car-amplifier-100-watts-rms-x-4); Infinity Kappa 4-Channel Amplifier (https://americansoundbar.com/products/infinity-kappa-four-4-channel-amplifier), and more.

For more information, please visit https://americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

