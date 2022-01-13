American SoundBar's JBL Kit for Jeep Now Available in Different Colors and Channel Amplifiers

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has unveiled new colors for one of its kits.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that its JBL Kit for Jeep is now available in different colors and channel amplifiers.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that its JBL Kit for Jeep, is available in black, red, and white.

In addition to the three colors, Mendez pointed out that its new JBL 8" Selenium 8 Ohm Mid Bass Speakers will blow your top off with high power and high fidelity.

The sound, Mendez stressed, is impeccable with extreme loudness and super crispy.

“JBL took it to another level with these car audio woofers,” Mendez said before adding, “To make the package even sweeter, we added PRV Super Tweeters to keep up with these orange label monsters.”

Package includes the company’s NEW JL/JT American SoundBar, (4) JBL 8" Selenium Speakers and (2) Timpano Super Tweeters.

Mendez noted that the package comes dissembled and pointed out that it is not a plug and play.

“You will need to have some audio knowledge to install yourself,” Mendez said. “Otherwise, we highly recommend an audio professional to assist with installation. In addition, you will need at least a 4-channel amplifier to power up this soundbar. Amplifier options are available in "Accessories" or "Add-on."

For more information, please visit https://americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

