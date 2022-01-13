Data Center RFID Market May Set a New Growth Story to Generate Booming Opportunities in the Industry By 2028

AMR Logo

The increase in demand for efficient management of data center resources is the prime factor driving the growth of the data center RFID market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many drivers, restraints and opportunities shaping the future of the market. The key factor driving the market is the increased requirement for efficient management of data center resources. Additionally, the growing adoption of data center automation also supplements the growth of the data center RFID market.

However, lack of awareness about the benefits offered by the data center RFID and high deployment cost act as key restraining factors, limiting the market growth. The number of data centers in the next few years are anticipated to grow, thus offering numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on types, solutions, services, business verticals, and geography. The types of data centers include mid-sized data center, enterprise data centers, and large data centers. The solutions covered in the study consists of tags, software, readers, antennas, and others.

The services discussed in the market research report include integration services, and professional services. Business verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, information technology and telecom, retail, and others depend greatly on this technology. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific and LAMEA.

World data center RFID companies are seen expanding their business by adding new products to their existing portfolio. Proven business strategies such as acquisitions, and collaborations are helping many companies put forth their brand value successfully.

Enterprises are investing generously in research and development to maintain a competitive edge in the market. The list of most prominent market players includes IBM, Zebra Technologies, HP, Alien Technology, GAO RFID, Impinj and others.

