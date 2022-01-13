Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,308 in the last 365 days.

Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Posted on Jan 12, 2022 in News & Reports, Press Releases

WAILUKU, Hawaii – The Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Maui County) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Monday, February 28, 2022 to:

Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill Hoapili Hale 2145 Main Street Wailuku, HI. 96793

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.