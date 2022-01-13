Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

WAILUKU, Hawaii – The Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Maui County) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Monday, February 28, 2022 to:

Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill Hoapili Hale 2145 Main Street Wailuku, HI. 96793