Satellite Modems Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2028

The satellite modems market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals, technology, network device, and regions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for enriched data communication, and rise in the demand for solutions that can help in vehicle tracking, asset monitoring, and fleet management drive the satellite modems market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in technology further fuel this growth.

However, high cost of these devices restrains the growth. The conjunction of satellite and terrestrial mobile technology presents an opportunity for market expansion.

The global satellite modems market is segmented on the basis of network device, technology, vertical, and region. Based on network device, it is bifurcated into gateway and satellite IP terminals. The technology segment includes VSAT and satellite telemetry.

On the basis of vertical, the market is divided into transportation & logistics, agriculture, oil & gas, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are Newtec, Iridium Communications Inc., C-DOT, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, VT iDirect, Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., ViaSat Inc., Teledyne Paradise Datacom, Hughes Network Systems LLC, and Comtech EF Data Corporation.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global satellite modems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

