AB735 in Asm: Assembly Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Representatives Cabral-Guevara and Murphy - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 36.11 (6) (c) and 38.04 (7m); and to create 36.41, 38.34 and 39.285 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: free speech and academic freedom at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges, causes of action against the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and technical college district boards, and Wisconsin grant funding allocation. (FE)